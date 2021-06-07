Overview

Dr. Robert Farrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Farrell works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Phimosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.