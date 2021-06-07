Dr. Robert Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Farrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology5842 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 353-3710
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Did telehealth appointments with Dr Farrell during the pandemic . Wish it was in person given the circumstances and constant cancellations due to the changing policies . He was ok.
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Saint Johns University of New York
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Phimosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrell speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
