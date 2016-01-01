Overview

Dr. Robert Farmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Baden, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.



Dr. Farmer works at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine in New Baden, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.