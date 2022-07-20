Overview

Dr. Robert Farhat, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Insight Surgical Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Farhat works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.