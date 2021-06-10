Dr. Robert Farber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Farber, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Farber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Farber works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Podiatry Associates3303 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 899-1026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
San Antonio Podiatry Associates8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 899-1026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
I have been a patient of Dr. Farber for over 6 years. He has performed surgery on one of my feet. He was professional and efficient. I would highly recommend him as a podiatrist.
About Dr. Robert Farber, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346652807
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber works at
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farber speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.