Overview

Dr. Robert Fante, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fante works at Boulder Eye Surgeons in Boulder, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.