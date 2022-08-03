See All Plastic Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Robert Fante, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fante, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fante works at Boulder Eye Surgeons in Boulder, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Eye Surgeons
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-3000
    Dry Creek Surgery
    125 Inverness Dr E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 858-8296
    Fante Eye & Face Centre
    3900 E Mexico Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-1616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Goodland Regional Medical Center

Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anophthalmos Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2022
    I've had numerous nips and tucks performed by Dr. Fante and I wouldn't dream of going to any other surgeon. He is kind and caring, talking to me is if I were his sister. He is a extremely talented and my results look natural. I'll be back, I'm sure.
    Jessica — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Fante, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
