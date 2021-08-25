Dr. Robert Fanning Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanning Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fanning Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Fanning Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Dr. Fanning Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Robert J. Fanning Jr1307 Mount De Chantal Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-1273
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanning Jr?
Dr. Fanning never makes me feel rushed. He is to the point and doesn't want to go over the same thing again and again, but will always have time for questions and explanations. He is laid back and lets you express concerns and fears. He is no nonsense and is going to tell you what you need to hear, not want to hear. He has ways of explaining things that are happening in understandable terms. His staff are amazing and very friendly. Wait times are reasonable and so far they have always stuck to the schedule. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Fanning Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962408369
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanning Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanning Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanning Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanning Jr works at
Dr. Fanning Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanning Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanning Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanning Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanning Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanning Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.