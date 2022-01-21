See All Hand Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Fang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Fang, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Fang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Fang works at Emory Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody
    4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
  2. 2
    Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic
    80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 616-1000
  3. 3
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fang?

    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr Fang performed a second surgery on my hand, where a different practice had failed. He explained in detail how he would correct the problem and best of all, he did it with no pain. It was a remarkable experience compared to my first surgery (done elsewhere)
    Debra Harvey — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Fang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Fang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fang to family and friends

    Dr. Fang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Fang, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Fang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750538500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Fang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.