Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Fafalak works at ROBERT G FAFALAK MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Arthritis and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert G Fafalak MD
    36 W 9th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 933-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Arthritis
Wellness Examination
Gastritis
Arthritis
Wellness Examination

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Fafalak was able to diagnoise my health issues when noone else could. He is the most caring and is able to comminicate treatment plans and leaves no stone unturned. I cannot recomend him more highly. His office staff is amazing!!
    Pamela Masters Beatty — Apr 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD
    About Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982683041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fafalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fafalak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fafalak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fafalak works at ROBERT G FAFALAK MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fafalak’s profile.

    Dr. Fafalak has seen patients for Gastritis, Arthritis and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fafalak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fafalak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fafalak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fafalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fafalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

