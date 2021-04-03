Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fafalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Robert G Fafalak MD36 W 9th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 933-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fafalak was able to diagnoise my health issues when noone else could. He is the most caring and is able to comminicate treatment plans and leaves no stone unturned. I cannot recomend him more highly. His office staff is amazing!!
About Dr. Robert Fafalak, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982683041
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Fafalak has seen patients for Gastritis, Arthritis and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fafalak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fafalak speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fafalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fafalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.