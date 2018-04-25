Overview

Dr. Robert Fada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fada works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.