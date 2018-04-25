Dr. Robert Fada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Fada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
Sports Medical Grant and Ortho Association417 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 834-4300
Sports Medicine Grant/Ortho4351 Dale Dr # 125, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 760-1660
Sports Medicine/Ortho Assocs323 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 461-8174
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
I had bilateral total hip replacements and they are great! Dr. Fada did a great job, highly skilled for total hip replacements. The Bone and Joint Center was wonderful - clean. great staff, and food.
About Dr. Robert Fada, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679568372
Education & Certifications
- Joint Implant Surgeons
- Children's Hsp Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh
