Dr. Fabricant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Fabricant works at
Locations
Lori Sherman, CNM368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 303, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fabricant delivered me in 1974 then in 1999 delivered my son. Amazing doctor wished I didn’t move when I had my second child.
About Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 63 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1528093952
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabricant accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabricant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabricant has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fabricant speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricant.
