Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (10)
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Fabricant works at West Toms River Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lori Sherman, CNM
    368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 303, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-0485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Fabricant delivered me in 1974 then in 1999 delivered my son. Amazing doctor wished I didn't move when I had my second child.
    Shannon Potter-Perdoni — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Fabricant, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    63 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1528093952
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fabricant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabricant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabricant works at West Toms River Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fabricant’s profile.

    Dr. Fabricant has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabricant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabricant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

