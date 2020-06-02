Overview

Dr. Robert Eterno, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Eterno works at Northeast Medical Group Podiatry - Trumbull in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.