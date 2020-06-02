Dr. Robert Eterno, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eterno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eterno, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Eterno, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Eterno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Podiatry - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 420, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eterno?
Took the time to explain all my issues , don’t see how anyone can say he’s rude...
About Dr. Robert Eterno, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538272943
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eterno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eterno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eterno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eterno works at
Dr. Eterno has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eterno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eterno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eterno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eterno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eterno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.