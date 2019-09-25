Dr. Robert Estrada, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Estrada, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Estrada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Estrada works at
Locations
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic1261 Blackwood Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 423-1234
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic6000 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 447-1234
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic2014 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had severe plantar fasciitis and had seen another podiatrist. Dr. Estrada educated me on caring for the fascia and treatment Day 1! I did eventually have surgery by him and am completely out of pain!! Terrific dr. Who cares for his patients and educated them to be able to not fall back into having future problems. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Estrada, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1699723726
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada works at
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estrada speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.