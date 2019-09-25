Overview

Dr. Robert Estrada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Estrada works at Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.