Dr. Robert Ernst, MD

Neuroradiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Robert Ernst, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Ernst works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Cincinnati Physicians
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-2196
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Herniated Disc

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2022
    I had been experiencing substantial back pain for several months. Dr. Ernst performed an epidural injection yesterday and in the last 24 hours I have experienced a 90% reduction in pain. We'll see how enduring the relief will be but I am more than pleased with Dr Ernst's and his excellent support staff's help. BTW, I'm not an easy critic. Excellent work. Thank you
    Richard McCormick — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Ernst, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275588311
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati
    • Cornell Med Center Ny Hospital
    • Christ Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ernst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ernst works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ernst’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

