Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Erickson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickson?
About Dr. Robert Erickson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952342503
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center|Hennepin Co Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Erickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson works at
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.