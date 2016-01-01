Overview

Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Erickson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.