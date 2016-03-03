Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Erickson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Locations
Libertyville Neurosurgery LLC712 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erickson did a disk fusion for me. I was very scared but the pain was more than I could handle. Dr. Erickson listened to me and took a lot of notes and time with my visit.
About Dr. Robert Erickson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225048804
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
