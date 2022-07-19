Dr. Robert Equi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Equi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Equi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Equi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Equi works at
Locations
-
1
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
2
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (209) 549-8444Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Chico19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-2251
-
4
Retina Center of Elk Grove, Inc.9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 106, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 714-5500
-
5
Retina Center of Grass Valley, Inc.300 Sierra College Dr Ste 265, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 273-8062
-
6
Retina Center of Stockton, Inc.1805 N California St Ste 406, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 461-5291
-
7
Retina Center of Solano, Inc1360 Burton Dr Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 446-7676
-
8
Retina Center of Roseville, Inc.5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-0100
-
9
Retina Center of Tracy, Inc.1548 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 833-6900
-
10
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- San Francisco Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I always appreciate staff/doctor Equi office visit. Everyone acknowledges your presence. Always listen to what you have to say about condition. Thank you everyone, always feel at ease.
About Dr. Robert Equi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1497864664
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Retinal Insitute / USC
- The Wilmer Institute, Johns Hopkins University
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of California at Los Angeles

