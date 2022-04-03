Dr. Robert Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Epstein, MD
Dr. Robert Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New England Eye Ctr Tufts U and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
The Center for Corrective Eye Surgery LLC5400 W Elm St Ste 120, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (800) 422-6733
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My father has been trying to make an appointment and no response from emails. Also, unable to leave’s messages.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730100033
- Institute of Clinical Ophthalmology
- New England Eye Ctr Tufts U
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
