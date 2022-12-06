Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppsteiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Eppsteiner works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat, Surgeons of Western New England LLC100 Wason Ave Ste 100, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-7426Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northampton766 N King St Ste 102, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 586-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eppsteiner?
Dr. Eppsteiner corrected my deviated septum as well as removing/reducing the size of polyps I had been having trouble breathing for over a year and(nose Stuffy every day one side always worse then the other) so Dr. suggested the procedure. for me after coming out of surgery there was not pain, my bleeding for the most part stopped by the 1st night. Dr. Eppsteiner was great throughout the whole process ad I could feel the results right away been almost a month since the surgery and every day has been clear breathing ! Dr. did mention that he dose this procedure (removal/reduction of polyps most of the time in younger adults (I am almost 63) buy it absolutely improved my breathing 100%
About Dr. Robert Eppsteiner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053547646
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- University of Massachusetts
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eppsteiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eppsteiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eppsteiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eppsteiner works at
Dr. Eppsteiner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eppsteiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eppsteiner speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Eppsteiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eppsteiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eppsteiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eppsteiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.