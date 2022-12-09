See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Robert Ennis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (83)
16 years of experience
Dr. Robert Ennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Ennis works at Ennis Endocrinology Clinic in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ennis Endocrinology Clinic
    2450 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 09, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Ennis for parathyroid problem. Found him knowledgeable and his staff is on top of everything. Don’t understand a lot of negative staff comments. Staff has called back promptly when message left on voice mail. Yes, his office is busy but never waited longer than 15 minutes after arrival.
    J Truschel — Dec 09, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366647729
    • Dartmouth College
    • Mayo Medical School
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Rhodes College
    Dr. Ennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ennis works at Ennis Endocrinology Clinic in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Ennis’s profile.

    Dr. Ennis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

