Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Engstrom works at
Locations
The Retina Partners16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-9333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough, personable, and an excellent surgeon. He saved my vision!!!
About Dr. Robert Engstrom, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
