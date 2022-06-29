Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Elliott, MD
Dr. Robert Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Elliott works at
Elliot Psychiatric Service PLLC, 851 Corporate Dr Ste 203, Lexington, KY 40503
Dr Robert Elliott is the specialist that other health providers go to when they or their family members need expert affective disease management. He is friendly, engaging, professional and most importantly - effective. We are very fortunate to have a psychiatrist if his caliber in the central Kentucky area.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1881691657
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
