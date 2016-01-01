See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Robert Elkins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (5)
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Elkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Elkins works at Advanced Dermatology in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Danville, VA.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology
    Advanced Dermatology
7855 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
    Prince Charles Home Healthcare Agency LLC
    Prince Charles Home Healthcare Agency LLC
110 Exchange St Ste F, Danville, VA 24541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Elkins, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  58 years of experience
  English
  1598885154
Education & Certifications

  SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
  Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

