Dr. Robert Eitches, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Eitches, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eitches works at MDVIP - Los Angeles, California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Postnasal Drip and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Los Angeles, California
    8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (310) 657-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Postnasal Drip
Itchy Skin
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Eitches, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043256316
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Hlth & Hosp Ctr
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • Princeton U
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Eitches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eitches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eitches has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eitches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eitches works at MDVIP - Los Angeles, California in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eitches’s profile.

    Dr. Eitches has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Postnasal Drip and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eitches on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eitches. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eitches.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eitches, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eitches appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

