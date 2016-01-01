Overview

Dr. Robert Eitches, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Eitches works at MDVIP - Los Angeles, California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Postnasal Drip and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.