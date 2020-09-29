See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Eison, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Eison works at Colorado Infectious Disease Associates in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Infectious Disease Associates
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 140, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2020
    I was so fortunate to work with this office. My GI Doctor has ignored my 6 rounds of C-Diff, denying the 90% effective FTM procedure. Dr. Eison was visually upset that I had been ignored for so long.
    Michael Thyfault — Sep 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Eison, MD
    About Dr. Robert Eison, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215914767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Eison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eison works at Colorado Infectious Disease Associates in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Eison’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

