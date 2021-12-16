Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Edwards, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Edwards, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 106 Enterprise Ct Ste C, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 321-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
I had vein surgery a year ago. From not been able to walk because of pain to now, having no pain and able to walk, is a testament to Dr. Edward's outstanding skill and kind bed side manners! It's great to be free from pain at last! Thank you Dr. Edwards! I am more than grateful!
About Dr. Robert Edwards, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750382545
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.