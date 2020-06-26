Dr. Robert Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Edelman, MD
Dr. Robert Edelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1818
Coastal Eye Institute1515 Sun City Center Plz, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-3065
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
Manatee Sarasota Eye Clinic1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-4777
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Edelman did my cataract surgery - excellent ! Great doctor - the best ! Nice and friendly staff !
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790783553
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Glaucoma and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
