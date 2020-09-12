Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Edelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Edelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC1 Dakota Dr Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 622-6110
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-3200
ProHEALTH Garden City Urology601 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Edelman is one of the most thorough and thoughtful doctors I have seen. Amazing bed side manner. He spent a inordinate amount of time with me to pinpoint my issue that was missed by another doctor. His front desk is amazing as well as they managed to fit me in for an appointment within 24 hours. I was taken on time for my appoinment (actually a few minutes early). Both nurses I saw were very kind and caring and put me at complete ease. Highly recommend Dr Edelman and am very thankful I found him. A++
About Dr. Robert Edelman, MD
- Urology
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Urology
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
