Dr. Robert Eckart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Eckart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Eckart, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eckart works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Specialists of Sarasota1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckart?
I wanted to leave a short thank you to Dr Eckart. It has been a year since you did the AV Node Ablation on me back in May of 2019. I am extremely lucky to have had your care and knowledge. You also implanted my pacemaker as well and by all indications things are going well. Thank you for providing me with the necessary care and diagnoses. Hope all is well with you! Regards, Ed Clark
About Dr. Robert Eckart, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366479404
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckart works at
Dr. Eckart has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eckart speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.