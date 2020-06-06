Overview

Dr. Robert Eckart, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eckart works at Heart Specialists Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.