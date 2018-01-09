Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echenberg III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.
Locations
Robert J. Echenberg MD Womens Health Pelvic Pain & Sexual Wellness PC623 W Union Blvd Unit 5, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (610) 868-0104
Trs Management Services LLC406 Delaware Ave Ste 2, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 868-0104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Echenberg and his pain clinic seriously saved my teenage daughter's life, He and Kristen are the most caring medical professionals I have ever met
About Dr. Robert Echenberg III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echenberg III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echenberg III accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echenberg III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Echenberg III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echenberg III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echenberg III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echenberg III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.