Dr. Robert Earle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Earle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Medical Psychology Associates PC1002 Gemini St Ste 205, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 218-8181
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Earle for over 17 years. When I first moved to the area, I had consults with no less than 6 different doctors to find someone with the right mix of medical expertise, compassion and professionalism. Dr. Earle does not automatically slap a generic label on his patients but instead took the time to listen to my concerns and then evaluate and treat my case as a unique individual and not something you pull out of a textbook. By far, best doctor in the area!
About Dr. Robert Earle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750506986
- University of Texas Health
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of North Texas
- Psychiatry
