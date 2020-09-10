See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Earle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Earle works at Bay Area Psychiatry Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 10, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Earle for over 17 years. When I first moved to the area, I had consults with no less than 6 different doctors to find someone with the right mix of medical expertise, compassion and professionalism. Dr. Earle does not automatically slap a generic label on his patients but instead took the time to listen to my concerns and then evaluate and treat my case as a unique individual and not something you pull out of a textbook. By far, best doctor in the area!
    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750506986
    • University of Texas Health
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of North Texas
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Robert Earle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Earle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Earle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Earle works at Bay Area Psychiatry Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Earle’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Earle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

