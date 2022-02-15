Overview

Dr. Robert Dy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.



Dr. Dy works at Alii Health General Surgery in Kailua Kona, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.