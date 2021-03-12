See All Dermatologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Robert Durst, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Durst, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Durst works at Dermatology PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology PA
    1706 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 357-5166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stormont Vail Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2021
    DR.DURST HAS BEEN A GOD SENT. I'VE HAD A LG. ULCER ON MY LT. ANKLE SINCE LAST JULY 2020. THE WOUND CLINIC GAVE UP ON ME, AND SENT ME TO DR.PENA-PLASTIC SURGEON. SHE DID SURGERY ON THE ULCER ON CHRISTMAS EVE TO DEBRIDE IT. IT DIDN'T WORK. I THEN WENT TO DR. ROBERT DURST...BINGO!!!. HE HAS BEEN TREATING ME FOR ABT. 6 WEEKS. I AM GROWING NEW SKIN, AND THE EXCRUCIATING PAIN HAS GONE. HE IS SO CARING AND GENTLE. I RECOMMEN HIM WHOLE HEARTEDLY. HE IS FANTASTIC. HE KNOWS HIS STUFF.
    BARBARA DURAN — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Durst, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154414951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp-Tulane
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

