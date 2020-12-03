See All Gastroenterologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Durnford III works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spokane Digestive Disease Center
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6010, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-5950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr. Durnford found my rectal cancer during a colonoscopy 10 years ago. Dr. Durnford referred me to a specialist who operated to remove my rectal cancer and did a permanent colostomy surgery. I have been cancer free for 10 years now and continue to see Dr. Durnford for routine colonoscopies have had very thorough and professional care from Dr. Durnford and his team the past 10 years. He listens, is very communicative and thorough in his care.
    Rectal Cancer Survivor — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922095827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Durnford III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durnford III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durnford III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durnford III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durnford III works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Durnford III’s profile.

    Dr. Durnford III has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durnford III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Durnford III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durnford III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durnford III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durnford III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

