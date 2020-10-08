Dr. Robert Dunne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dunne, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Dunne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dunne works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Washington Foot And Ankle Center2717 N Wickham Rd Ste 4, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 253-6191
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunne is a wonderful doctor. I’ve sent several friends and family to him
About Dr. Robert Dunne, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518908672
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunne works at
Dr. Dunne has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.