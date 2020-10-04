Overview

Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dundervill III works at Retina Group of Texas in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV, Belpre, OH and Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.