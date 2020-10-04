See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dundervill III works at Retina Group of Texas in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV, Belpre, OH and Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants Inc
    Retina Consultants Inc
331 Laidley St Ste 301, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 346-4400
  2. 2
    Huntington Eye Associates Inc.
    Huntington Eye Associates Inc.
1151 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 736-9459
  3. 3
    Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC
    Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC
1933 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-7557
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants - Beckley
    Retina Consultants - Beckley
223 George St Ste 3, Beckley, WV 25801
(304) 252-2558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2020
    I have been receiving from a detached retina surgery performed by Dr Dundervill. He is an amazing surgeon and saved my eye . His staff are outstanding as well. I highly recommend him and am very grateful to him . Mark Ayers , DVM
    Mark A Ayers, DVM — Oct 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD
    About Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497759229
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    • Ophthalmology
