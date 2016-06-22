Overview

Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lenoir, NC.



Dr. Duggan Jr works at Unc Ortho in Lenoir, NC with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.