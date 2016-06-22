See All Podiatrists in Lenoir, NC
Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lenoir, NC. 

Dr. Duggan Jr works at Unc Ortho in Lenoir, NC with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unc Ortho
    401 Mulberry St SW Ste 102, Lenoir, NC 28645 (828) 757-6434
  2. 2
    Physician Associates LLC
    7472 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 381-7341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caldwell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 22, 2016
    Easy to talk to & listens. Explains clearly. Has the most wonderful nurse - Sofia - she's great!!
    Brenda Hofmeister in Winter Park, FL — Jun 22, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538158670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Duggan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duggan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Duggan Jr has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

