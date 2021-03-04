Dr. Robert Duensing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duensing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Duensing, MD
Dr. Robert Duensing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Duensing works at
Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 457-7900
Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Duensing?
Dr. Duensing recently performed a procedure with the minimum of pain and discomfort. He, and his assistant, made the experience as pleasant as possible. Although very efficient and professional, they both created a friendly atmosphere and allowed me to feel completely relaxed and comfortable. I am a very satisfied patient who is grateful for his competence, skill and gentle bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone with similar varicose vein problems.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366462756
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- General Surgery
Dr. Duensing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duensing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duensing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duensing has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duensing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duensing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duensing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duensing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duensing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.