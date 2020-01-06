Overview

Dr. Robert Duarte, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Duarte works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.