Dr. Robert Duarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Duarte, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr Duarte’s patient for 4 yrs and I am very happy with his treatment of my migraine headaches based on the 1/4ly injections he provides. He has a very professional & caring manner that makes the treatments easier for me to handle.
About Dr. Robert Duarte, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Neurology Nassau Co Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duarte has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duarte speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.
