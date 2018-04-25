Dr. Robert Droder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Droder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Droder, MD
Dr. Robert Droder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Athens, UT Health North Campus Tyler, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Tyler Texas Radiation Oncology PA721 Clinic Dr Ste A, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6152
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This doctor is caring and to the point. I trust him and he doesn’t mind questions. I highly recommend this doc and his staff.
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Droder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Droder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Droder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Droder has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Droder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Droder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droder.
