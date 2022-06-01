Overview

Dr. Robert Drenchko, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH.



Dr. Drenchko works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.