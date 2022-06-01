Dr. Robert Drenchko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drenchko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Drenchko, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Drenchko, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH.
Promedica Physicians Sunforest5700 Monroe St Unit 303, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 473-6622
Center for Health Services Women's Services2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was a little afraid to see a male OBGYN, mostly because I had seen several female ones who were cold and uncaring. I figured a male doctor would be less sympathetic to my issues, but I was totally wrong. He asked all the questions you expect an OBGYN to ask Not just the baby questions, but the overall sexual health and satisfaction questions. He put me at ease right away, and he didn't bat an eye lash when I brought up my reproductive goals. He was very informative and really made me feel like I was being listened to and that he was there to help me reach my goals. I have some kind of embarrassing issues that female doctors have shamed me for, excessive bleeding and whatnot. Dr. Drenchko made me feel like I wasn't a freak or an annoyance.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396179073
Dr. Drenchko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drenchko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drenchko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drenchko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drenchko.
