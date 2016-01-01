See All Radiation Oncologists in Renton, WA
Overview

Dr. Robert Douglas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Douglas works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center
    400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

About Dr. Robert Douglas, MD

  Radiation Oncology
  English
  Male
  1538182399
Education & Certifications

  Massachusetts General Hospital
  Naval Medical Center
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Douglas works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Douglas’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.