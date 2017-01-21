Dr. Robert Dorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dorr, MD
Dr. Robert Dorr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Branford420 E Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-8345
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dorr is the best! He was my childhood doctor growing up and when it came time to choose our new babies pediatrician, there was no question where we were going. Being a new parent is very scary and having a comforting, knowledgeable pediatrician on your side is key. He never makes us feel silly with all of our questions, and handles our over the top worry, and middle of the night calls with ease. Our son also adores him. We are so grateful for Dr. Dorr!
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831270297
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorr works at
Dr. Dorr speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.