Dr. Robert Donato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Donato, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Donato, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Donato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trasun LLC995 S Yates Rd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (662) 349-2220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-3020
-
3
Southeast Urology Network7420 Guthrie Dr N Ste 111, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donato?
Dr. Donato has seen both my husband and myself. We both find him knowledgeable and friendly. His office staff is friendly and efficient. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Donato, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710945860
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donato works at
Dr. Donato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.