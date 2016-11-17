See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD

Pediatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL / RADIOGRAPHY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Dollinger works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  2. 2
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2016
    In a world full of rushing physicians, Dr. Dollinger took the time necessary to ease my nervousness about a recent procedure. He explained everything, and listened to my concerns. He's a very experienced physician, and I trust this doctor. He operates on a level of care that is rare to find in the modern medical world.
    Jennifer in Boca raton, FL — Nov 17, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346308244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL / RADIOGRAPHY PROGRAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dollinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dollinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

