Dr. Robert Doll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Doll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Helwig Health Diabetes Center1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6790
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Dr. Doll is a very pleasant, enthusiastic, professional, and kind human being! He is an extremely intelligent physician who is dedicated to helping his patients receive the best medical care. He generously shares his time, vast medical expertise and knowledge with you. He treats you as if you are the only patient that he has on his schedule for the day!! I'm immensely impressed wt. this physician and I highly recommend him to anyone seeking help. If he can't treat your condition because it doesn't fall within his area of expertise; he'll refer you to competent doctors in other specialties of medicine who can. He spent 1 1/2 hrs. wt. me, didn't rush me, patiently answered ALL of my questions, educated me by reviewing my scans & tests wt me, gave me research materials to read. Prior to meeting me, he actually perused ALL of my medical reports & tests & knew who I was before he met me!! No one does this!!! What an extraordinary doctor. His staff was equally impressive and kind too
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043203375
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
