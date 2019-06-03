Dr. Robert Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dolan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Dolan works at
Locations
Gastroenterology of the Rockies13952 Denver West Pkwy Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology of the Rockies1000 W South Boulder Rd Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology of the Rockies382 S Arthur Ave, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 444-4066
Gastroenterology of the Rockies11900 Grant St Ste 360, Northglenn, CO 80233 Directions (303) 604-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My recent colonoscopy (my third from Dr. Dolan) at the Lakewood facility was as good an experience as one could hope for from this type of procedure. The nursing staff was very friendly and professional and Dr. Dolan spent time, prior to and after the procedure, to answer any questions that I had and to explain the results. I'll be back again in five years.
About Dr. Robert Dolan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- University of Colorado
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
