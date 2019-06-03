See All Gastroenterologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Robert Dolan, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Dolan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Dolan works at Gastroenterology Of The Rockies in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO, Louisville, CO and Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology of the Rockies
    13952 Denver West Pkwy Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 604-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology of the Rockies
    1000 W South Boulder Rd Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 604-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology of the Rockies
    382 S Arthur Ave, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-4066
  4. 4
    Gastroenterology of the Rockies
    11900 Grant St Ste 360, Northglenn, CO 80233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 604-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jun 03, 2019
    My recent colonoscopy (my third from Dr. Dolan) at the Lakewood facility was as good an experience as one could hope for from this type of procedure. The nursing staff was very friendly and professional and Dr. Dolan spent time, prior to and after the procedure, to answer any questions that I had and to explain the results. I'll be back again in five years.
    John K. in Longmont, CO — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Dolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558396614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    • Bethesda Naval Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

