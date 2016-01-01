Dr. Robert Doidge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doidge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Doidge, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Doidge, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Englewoodknee & Sports Medicine PC370 Grand Ave Ste 100, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-5700
Interventional Pain Professionals of Florida Inc.1926 10th Ave N Ste 100, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461 Directions (201) 567-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Doidge, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doidge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doidge accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doidge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doidge.
