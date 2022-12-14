Overview

Dr. Robert Dodson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Dodson works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.