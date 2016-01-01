See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Britain, CT
Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dodenhoff works at Starling Physicians in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Starling Physiciains Internal Medicine
    Starling Physiciains Internal Medicine
300 Kensington Ave Ste 1, New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 832-8150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Anemia
Arthritis
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    EmblemHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710989025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodenhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodenhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodenhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodenhoff works at Starling Physicians in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dodenhoff’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodenhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodenhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodenhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodenhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

