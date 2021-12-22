Dr. Robert Dobrzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrzynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dobrzynski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dobrzynski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Dobrzynski works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02919 Directions (401) 351-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
On time, friendly staff, always positive and encouraging (impt for diabetic), listens well, clear answers. A family member shares my high evaluation for her complex thyroid issues.
About Dr. Robert Dobrzynski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobrzynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobrzynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobrzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobrzynski works at
Dr. Dobrzynski has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobrzynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrzynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrzynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrzynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.